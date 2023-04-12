© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Thu 9:25 | How to help little snowy plovers survive the current nesting season

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published April 12, 2023 at 10:02 AM PDT
western snowy plover

We're approaching the part of the year when more people will head for the Oregon coast to enjoy the beaches and dunes and more. But this is also the part of the year when a cute little bird called the Western Snowy Plover makes nests and rears its young.

Nesting season runs from mid-March to mid-September, and some restrictions on beach activities are in place during that time. We get an overview of the cautions, and of the bird's progress, from Laurel Hillman at Oregon State Parks and Cheryl Strong from U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
