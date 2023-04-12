Thu 9:25 | How to help little snowy plovers survive the current nesting season

We're approaching the part of the year when more people will head for the Oregon coast to enjoy the beaches and dunes and more. But this is also the part of the year when a cute little bird called the Western Snowy Plover makes nests and rears its young.

Nesting season runs from mid-March to mid-September, and some restrictions on beach activities are in place during that time. We get an overview of the cautions, and of the bird's progress, from Laurel Hillman at Oregon State Parks and Cheryl Strong from U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service.

