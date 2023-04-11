Wed 9:25 | Connecting food makers with food takers at Rogue Valley Food System Network

One of the advantages of living in a region with no really big city is that we're close to nature. And that means we are also close to where food is grown and raised. There is an abundance of food producers, farmers markets, and other amenities that connect us with local, healthy foods.

There is constant work to make sure people know about the opportunities, and constant work to improve the connections. The Rogue Valley Food System Network has long been dedicated to get people who eat (so, all of us) connected to healthy, locally produced foods.

Alison Henley Sexauer is the Executive Director of RVFSN; she visits with details of the many details of getting good food to people, and the obstacles that get in the way.

