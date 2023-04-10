Tue 9 AM | State Forester talks about trees on Oregon Arbor Month

One day is not enough to celebrate trees in Oregon, which is known far and wide for its trees. So the state now observes Arbor Month, and has for several years now. Yes, there is plenty of tree planting, but also some deeper discussions about what to plant and where, especially since trees and fires are constant companions over the warmer months in the state.

State Forester Calvin Mukumoto is heavily involved in the Arbor Month celebrations. He talks to us about urban forestry generally, with some specific information about Arbor Month activities.