Tue 9:40 | Summertime celebration of the Siskiyou Crest takes shape

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published April 10, 2023 at 10:01 AM PDT
siskiyou crest festival 2023

If your only knowledge of the Siskiyou Crest is that you sometimes have to put chains on your car to get over it in winter, you're missing a lot. Beyond the freeway, the Siskiyou Crest is a place of wondrous beauty and biodiversity, with some plants and animals that exist only there.

A party is planned for this July, Celebrating the Siskiyou Crest: A Festival of Arts, Culture, and Science, and submissions for the festival face a deadline of May 1st.

We get an overview of the festival and its potential contents from organizers Diana Coogle and Rose Gerstner.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California.
