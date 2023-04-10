Tue 9:40 | Summertime celebration of the Siskiyou Crest takes shape
If your only knowledge of the Siskiyou Crest is that you sometimes have to put chains on your car to get over it in winter, you're missing a lot. Beyond the freeway, the Siskiyou Crest is a place of wondrous beauty and biodiversity, with some plants and animals that exist only there.
A party is planned for this July, Celebrating the Siskiyou Crest: A Festival of Arts, Culture, and Science, and submissions for the festival face a deadline of May 1st.
We get an overview of the festival and its potential contents from organizers Diana Coogle and Rose Gerstner.