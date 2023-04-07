© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Mon 9 AM | Oregon Legislature moving ahead on gun regulation despite hold on Measure 114

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published April 7, 2023 at 10:03 AM PDT
Senator Floyd Prozanski

Oregon voters said yes to new regulations on guns in last November's election. Then opponents sued, and courts (federal and state) said no, the regulations can't go into effect until trials have been held.

The Oregon Legislature is not waiting for the results. Many of the provisions contained in Measure 114 are found in bills working their way through the legislature in the current session. The principal bill is Senate Bill 348, offered by Senator Floyd Prozanski of Eugene, which tweaks some of the components of Measure 114. The bill is in committee, with a possible floor debate and vote pending.

Sen. Prozanski checks in to talk about guns and efforts to further regulate them.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
