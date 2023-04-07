Mon 9 AM | Oregon Legislature moving ahead on gun regulation despite hold on Measure 114

Oregon voters said yes to new regulations on guns in last November's election. Then opponents sued, and courts (federal and state) said no, the regulations can't go into effect until trials have been held.

The Oregon Legislature is not waiting for the results. Many of the provisions contained in Measure 114 are found in bills working their way through the legislature in the current session. The principal bill is Senate Bill 348, offered by Senator Floyd Prozanski of Eugene, which tweaks some of the components of Measure 114. The bill is in committee, with a possible floor debate and vote pending.

Sen. Prozanski checks in to talk about guns and efforts to further regulate them.

