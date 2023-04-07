© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 9:25 | How to grieve climate change and still crack the occasional joke

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published April 7, 2023 at 10:02 AM PDT
andrew boyd I want a bettercatastrophe

The warnings from scientists and the United Nations get more urgent all the time: we are missing our chance to keep the rise in Earth's temperatures within "acceptable" levels. And beyond the reactions, from despair to derision, are the facts: more hot days, more destructive storms, more weather extremes of all kinds.

Andrew Boyd is the co-creator of Climate Clock, which counts down to a deadline for meaningful action. He does not hold his breath that we'll make it, but he does lay out several ways of thinking about this moment in history, in the book I Want a Better Catastrophe: Navigating the Climate Crisis with Grief, Hope, and Gallows Humor.

Whether you consider yourself an optimist or a pessimist, there's plenty to think about; we visit with the author for an overview.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
