jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9 AM | Impossible elections and more on the latest edition of The Debrief

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published April 6, 2023 at 10:03 AM PDT
the-debrief-episode.png

We started talking about elections on the news this week. Actually, we never really stop, do we? But local elections are approaching in some of our communities, and Shasta County currently has no way to run elections.

That's just one of the issues covered by JPR News this week, and we unpack that and the rest in this week's edition of The Debrief.

News Director Erik Neumann chats with reporters Jane Vaughan and Roman Battaglia about the week's happenings.

The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
