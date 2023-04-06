Fri 9 AM | Impossible elections and more on the latest edition of The Debrief

We started talking about elections on the news this week. Actually, we never really stop, do we? But local elections are approaching in some of our communities, and Shasta County currently has no way to run elections.

That's just one of the issues covered by JPR News this week, and we unpack that and the rest in this week's edition of The Debrief.

News Director Erik Neumann chats with reporters Jane Vaughan and Roman Battaglia about the week's happenings.

