The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9:25 | Fresh Eyes: High school podcasters explore the recent spate of 'swatting' events

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published April 6, 2023 at 10:02 AM PDT
The frustrating regularity of school shootings puts us all on high alert. Then comes the additional frustration of people reporting such shooting events when none have happened. They generally get lumped under the term "swatting," which used to mean having the SWAT team show up at your house, when nothing is going on.

The Truth to Power team at Ashland High School explores recent swatting events in the region, in this month's edition of Fresh Eyes.

Listen for their analysis, and for their first-person stories of being witnesses to a school lockdown.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
The Jefferson Exchange Team