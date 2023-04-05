© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9 AM | To help the bees, get help FROM the bees

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published April 5, 2023 at 10:03 AM PDT
bee biodiversity

Do we truly know about all of the things in the environment that can do harm to people and other living things? No, but we can measure. And when that's not possible, we can send in bees.

It's not only true, it happens already: A Belgian company called BeeOdiversity uses bees to assist in collecting information from the landscape, by collecting pollen from the bees when they return to the hive. The pollen can yield a wealth of information about pollutants, biodiversity, and other factors in the environment.

A recent project focused on the Klamath Basin. We get details on the information it yielded from Lorena Corzatt, who heads the Klamath Basin Beekeepers Association, and David Strelneck, who heads the company Nourish(n).

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team