Thu 9:25 | Medford-based bank answers questions about banks that work... and don't

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published April 5, 2023 at 10:01 AM PDT
people's bank Trautman and Beattie

People keep talking about "It's a Wonderful Life," and it's not Christmas. Why? Because it's the freshest memory most of us have of a run on a bank... until lately. The recent troubles of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank showed once again that banks and their regulators have not planned for every contingency.

15 years after the subprime mortgage crisis and the Great Recession, we're looking anew at the places and people that store money. Medford-based People's Bank of Commerce, like many banks, has been answering more than the usual number of questions from customers about solvency and other issues.

CEO Ken Trautman and President Julia Beattie visit to answer our questions, and to talk about seeing their bank to its recent 25th birthday.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
