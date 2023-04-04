© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Wed 9 AM | Rogue Valley author refreshes memories of 'The Jackson County Rebellion' of the 1930s

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published April 4, 2023 at 10:03 AM PDT
leland jackson county rebellion

Challenges to the authority of the government, claims of a stolen election, and the death of a police officer. True, these are all recent events, but the story is much older.

The early 1930s were short on money and long on anger about it. It was a fertile climate for the growth of extremism, and grow it did in the Rogue Valley, coalescing around an organization called Good Government Congress.

Jeff LaLande, long a student and teacher of Rogue Valley history, tells the story anew in the book The Jackson County Rebellion: A Populist Uprising in Depression-Era Oregon. The events are gripping, the figures colorful, and the parallels with our time often too close for comfort.

Jeff LaLande shares details of a turbulent time in the region.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California.
