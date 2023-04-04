© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Wed 9:40 | Grow your own and share: The Community Food Council for Del Norte and Tribal Lands

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published April 4, 2023 at 10:02 AM PDT
Angela Gray ​​Food Forest Manager

Del Norte County is blessed with weather and soil that can make just about any plant grow like crazy. But the area is not blessed with an abundance of either money or grocery stores. So local people encourage friends and neighbors to grow their own food, one of the goals of the Community Food Council for Del Norte and Tribal Lands (DNATL).

The council runs a number of programs, including one focused on the creation of food forests: similar to food gardens, but different in important ways. We learn more about the food forests and other features of the CFC in a visit with Food Forest Manager Angela Gray and fellow organizer David Salmon.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
