Tue 9:40 | Strapping on the skates for some rough fun with SO Derby

You're not good at ball games, you're not very fast, but you don't mind contact sports.

Roller derby might be the sport for you. There's no ball, the speed comes from the skates, and oh yes, there's lots of contact.

Southern Oregon Derby (you can call it SO Derby, it was once Southern Oregon Roller Girls) is gearing up for another season of... meets? Bouts? Games? The action starts with an event at the Medford Armory on Saturday, April 8th.

Tiffany Maude (skate name: Naughty Maudie) drops by the studio to increase our knowledge of roller derby.