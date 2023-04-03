Tue 9:25 | Former Navy SEAL creates podcast to help vets find services

There are multiple organizations set up to help military veterans obtain the benefits they are entitled to, for serving their country. But many vets still fall through the cracks, leaving money and services on the table.

Geoff Geness is a veterans service officer (VSO) for the UDT/SEAL Association, and a former Navy SEAL himself. He not only helps vets find benefits, he hosts a podcast on that very subject. Five episodes of the Veterans Access Podcast are already out there for listening; we listen to Dr. Geness describe the work in a visit to the JX.