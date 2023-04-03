© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 9:25 | Former Navy SEAL creates podcast to help vets find services

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published April 3, 2023 at 10:02 AM PDT
VETERANS ACCESS PODCAST

There are multiple organizations set up to help military veterans obtain the benefits they are entitled to, for serving their country. But many vets still fall through the cracks, leaving money and services on the table.

Geoff Geness is a veterans service officer (VSO) for the UDT/SEAL Association, and a former Navy SEAL himself. He not only helps vets find benefits, he hosts a podcast on that very subject. Five episodes of the Veterans Access Podcast are already out there for listening; we listen to Dr. Geness describe the work in a visit to the JX.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
