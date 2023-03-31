© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 9 AM | Climate research shows the changes in our part of the world, just 'recently'

Published March 31, 2023 at 10:03 AM PDT
It's easy to say "the weather didn't used to be like this," but it's hard to be right about it. For one thing, humans don't live that long, at least when compared to climate cycles.

Our climate is changing now, and it has changed in the past. Recent research shows that just a few thousand years ago, the Pacific Northwest and the Southwest were the opposite of what they are now: PNW was drier, SW was wetter.

The research out of the University of California-Davis shows the differences between then and now, and the many influences upon climate. Lead researcher Hannah Palmer joins us, along with her former professor, Tessa Hill.

