Mon 9:25 | Advice on facing mental health challenges in rural areas, in the book 'Rooted'

It can be a tough thing to admit you're anxious or depressed when you live in a rural area. The code of rural living tends to favor the silent sufferer, or did in the past. No thanks, says Canadian rural-dweller Lewellyn Melnyk. She worried about her mental health long enough, and then chose to take steps to address it.

Melnyk tells the story in a book, Rooted: How I Stay Small-Town Strong When Life Gets Hard and How You Can Too.

As you might guess from the title, the book is part memoir and part self-help book; Melnyk claims no mental health expertise other than living through some tough times. She visits to talk about the challenges and her responses to them.

