The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 9:25 | Advice on facing mental health challenges in rural areas, in the book 'Rooted'

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published March 31, 2023 at 10:02 AM PDT
Rooted: How I Stay Small Town Strong When Life Gets Hard and How You Can Too

It can be a tough thing to admit you're anxious or depressed when you live in a rural area. The code of rural living tends to favor the silent sufferer, or did in the past. No thanks, says Canadian rural-dweller Lewellyn Melnyk. She worried about her mental health long enough, and then chose to take steps to address it.

Melnyk tells the story in a book, Rooted: How I Stay Small-Town Strong When Life Gets Hard and How You Can Too.

As you might guess from the title, the book is part memoir and part self-help book; Melnyk claims no mental health expertise other than living through some tough times. She visits to talk about the challenges and her responses to them.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
