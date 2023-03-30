© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9 AM | The Debrief: Shasta County gets further into uncharted election waters

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published March 30, 2023 at 10:03 AM PDT
the-debrief-episode.png

We could spend an entire session of The Debrief just talking about Shasta County elections. The county supervisors spent most of a day and an evening on the issue, and that was just this week's meeting.

That's among the issues up for discussion in a week that included more major weather disruptions. News Director Erik Neumann huddles with reporters Jane Vaughan and Roman Battaglia to air some perspectives on the stories making news in JPR country this week.

The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
