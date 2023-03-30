© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9:40 | Us As We Are: Marching for climate action, and freezing for charity

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published March 30, 2023 at 10:01 AM PDT
us as we are

Nobody dismissed them, but high school students in the Rogue Valley got up and left school anyway. That was earlier in March, and the occasion was the Youth Climate Walkout. The students gathered to show their displeasure with the action so far on climate change, and to demand more action.

That is just one of the events captured by Keegan Van Hook of Southern Oregon PBS, the host of Us As We Are. We hear from the students at the rally and the pained shouts of the people who participated in the Polar Plunge fundraiser, in audio vignettes from the latest edition of UAWA.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team