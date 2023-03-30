Fri 9:40 | Us As We Are: Marching for climate action, and freezing for charity

Nobody dismissed them, but high school students in the Rogue Valley got up and left school anyway. That was earlier in March, and the occasion was the Youth Climate Walkout. The students gathered to show their displeasure with the action so far on climate change, and to demand more action.

That is just one of the events captured by Keegan Van Hook of Southern Oregon PBS, the host of Us As We Are. We hear from the students at the rally and the pained shouts of the people who participated in the Polar Plunge fundraiser, in audio vignettes from the latest edition of UAWA.