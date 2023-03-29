© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9:40 | Feds pump grant money into fire prevention efforts across the region

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published March 29, 2023 at 10:01 AM PDT
_
Oregon State University
/
_

We've been talking for years--through many fire seasons--about the need to reduce the fuel loads in our forests. Now the federal government is putting a big stream of dollars into the efforts, through the Community Wildfire Defense Grants.

The program recently announced a list of funded projects across several states, including a grant for the Klamath Watershed Partnership.

We get the overview from CWDG Program Coordinator Shauna Morris and Leigh Ann Vradenburg at the Klamath Watershed Partnership.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team