Thu 9:40 | Feds pump grant money into fire prevention efforts across the region

We've been talking for years--through many fire seasons--about the need to reduce the fuel loads in our forests. Now the federal government is putting a big stream of dollars into the efforts, through the Community Wildfire Defense Grants.

The program recently announced a list of funded projects across several states, including a grant for the Klamath Watershed Partnership.

We get the overview from CWDG Program Coordinator Shauna Morris and Leigh Ann Vradenburg at the Klamath Watershed Partnership.