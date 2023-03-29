© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9:25 | Neither doctor nor midwife: the work of Doulas and Company in Southern Oregon

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published March 29, 2023 at 10:02 AM PDT
The first pregnancy was all it took, and Martha Rivera didn't even have to have a baby. She assisted the mother bring her child into the world as a doula, a trained professional who supports the mother through the birthing process.

That led to the creation of Rogue Valley Doulas, which has continued to expand, from Jackson and Josephine Counties into Klamath and Douglas. The old name had to go, so now Martha runs Doulas and Company.

We get information on just how doulas support pregnant women, and how the medical community and government support doulas, in a visit with Martha Rivera and fellow doula Katie Minich.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
