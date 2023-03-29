Thu 9:25 | Neither doctor nor midwife: the work of Doulas and Company in Southern Oregon

The first pregnancy was all it took, and Martha Rivera didn't even have to have a baby. She assisted the mother bring her child into the world as a doula, a trained professional who supports the mother through the birthing process.

That led to the creation of Rogue Valley Doulas, which has continued to expand, from Jackson and Josephine Counties into Klamath and Douglas. The old name had to go, so now Martha runs Doulas and Company.

We get information on just how doulas support pregnant women, and how the medical community and government support doulas, in a visit with Martha Rivera and fellow doula Katie Minich.