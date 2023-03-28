© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Wed 9 AM | Yurok Tribe gets call to recruit and train women firefighters

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published March 28, 2023 at 10:30 AM PDT
It's a tough and dangerous job, but thousands of people do it: fight fires outdoors. Few of them are women, fewer still women from Native American tribes.

A National Park Service program aims to boost the ranks of women wildland firefighters, and a new agreement with the Yurok Tribe seeks to put indigenous women into those ranks. It's not a huge number at first; the Yuroks will recruit women to fill four slots.

Tribal Fire Chief Rod Mendes will be in charge of recruiting and training. He visits to round out details of the program.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
