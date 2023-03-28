Wed 9 AM | Yurok Tribe gets call to recruit and train women firefighters

It's a tough and dangerous job, but thousands of people do it: fight fires outdoors. Few of them are women, fewer still women from Native American tribes.

A National Park Service program aims to boost the ranks of women wildland firefighters, and a new agreement with the Yurok Tribe seeks to put indigenous women into those ranks. It's not a huge number at first; the Yuroks will recruit women to fill four slots.

Tribal Fire Chief Rod Mendes will be in charge of recruiting and training. He visits to round out details of the program.