Wed 9:25 Beyond acknowledging land, giving it back to indigenous people: The land back movement

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published March 28, 2023 at 10:29 AM PDT
indigenous justice

The use of "land acknowledgements" has become common, a way to announce before public events who the first people to occupy that land were. It gives Native American people some recognition, but little else.

The idea of "land back" is a much more comprehensive concept, one that seeks to put lands taken by force and treaty and other means back into the ownership of tribes. Cal Poly Humboldt was the site of a recent Northern California Land Back Symposium, discussing lands already returned, and other goals and targets going forward.

Ryan Reed, from the Karuk, Yurok, and Hoopa Tribes, unfolds the details of the movement and what came out of the symposium.

Native American News
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
