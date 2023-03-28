Wed 9:25 Beyond acknowledging land, giving it back to indigenous people: The land back movement

The use of "land acknowledgements" has become common, a way to announce before public events who the first people to occupy that land were. It gives Native American people some recognition, but little else.

The idea of "land back" is a much more comprehensive concept, one that seeks to put lands taken by force and treaty and other means back into the ownership of tribes. Cal Poly Humboldt was the site of a recent Northern California Land Back Symposium, discussing lands already returned, and other goals and targets going forward.

Ryan Reed, from the Karuk, Yurok, and Hoopa Tribes, unfolds the details of the movement and what came out of the symposium.

