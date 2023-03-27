© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 9:40 | What happens when you DON'T eat everything on your plate

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published March 27, 2023 at 10:01 AM PDT
food waste prevention week 2023

It's impressive how much food the world's farmers can crank out for the roughly 8 Billion people aboard the Earth. What's less impressive is how much of it goes to waste. By several counts, more than a third of the food created for people to eat ends up going to waste. And there are many impacts on people and the planet.

Those are observed in April during Food Waste Prevention Week (April 10-16), right up the alley of the Community Compost program in the Rogue Valley.

Now food scraps from several communities can be picked up for compost on area farms. Adam Holtey of Rogue Produce started the program. He and Flavia Franco at Southern Oregon Food Solutions visit to sketch out the food waste issue and how they address it.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team