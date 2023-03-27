Tue 9:40 | What happens when you DON'T eat everything on your plate

It's impressive how much food the world's farmers can crank out for the roughly 8 Billion people aboard the Earth. What's less impressive is how much of it goes to waste. By several counts, more than a third of the food created for people to eat ends up going to waste. And there are many impacts on people and the planet.

Those are observed in April during Food Waste Prevention Week (April 10-16), right up the alley of the Community Compost program in the Rogue Valley.

Now food scraps from several communities can be picked up for compost on area farms. Adam Holtey of Rogue Produce started the program. He and Flavia Franco at Southern Oregon Food Solutions visit to sketch out the food waste issue and how they address it.