Tue 9:25 | Oregon preservation group looks for a new home for an old and unique carousel

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published March 27, 2023 at 10:02 AM PDT
Generations of Oregon children screamed in delight as they went around and around on the old wooden carousel at Jantzen Beach in Portland. The amusement park around it went to the wrecking ball in 1970, but the carved horses still delighted kids at a shopping center until a few years ago.

Now Restore Oregon, a nonprofit, is storing the pieces of the old carousel, and looking for a permanent home for it. The hope is that the carousel will be able to stay in Oregon, but that future is not assured. We get the details from Restore Oregon Executive Director Nicole Possert and Stephanie Brown, Director of Carousel Planning and Education.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
