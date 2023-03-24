© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Donate
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 9:25 | From the pencils of babes: immigration artwork in 'Drawing Deportation'

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published March 24, 2023 at 10:02 AM PDT
It's the political figures who make the most noise and headlines about the U.S. immigration system and its flaws. A recent book largely takes the politicians and their views out of the equation. Instead, Drawing Deportation: Art and Resistance among Immigrant Children brings in the words and the pictures--mostly the pictures--of children whose families are part of the immigration picture, legal and not.

Silvia Rodriguez Vega from the University of California-Santa Barbara rounded up the children and their artwork for the book; she spent time with the JX giving us the big picture.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
