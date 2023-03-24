Mon 9:25 | From the pencils of babes: immigration artwork in 'Drawing Deportation'

It's the political figures who make the most noise and headlines about the U.S. immigration system and its flaws. A recent book largely takes the politicians and their views out of the equation. Instead, Drawing Deportation: Art and Resistance among Immigrant Children brings in the words and the pictures--mostly the pictures--of children whose families are part of the immigration picture, legal and not.

Silvia Rodriguez Vega from the University of California-Santa Barbara rounded up the children and their artwork for the book; she spent time with the JX giving us the big picture.