The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9 AM | Oregon Rep. Pam Marsh gives the inside view of housing legislation

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published March 22, 2023 at 10:03 AM PDT
Rep, pam marsh burned mfg homes

The entire Oregon Legislature is focused on housing now, with a big package of bills heading for the governor's desk and a building boom potentially following.

None of this takes Rep. Pam Marsh of Ashland by surprise. Her Rogue Valley district dealt with tight housing and a sizable homeless population for years, only to see the 2020 fires make it all worse.

We catch up with Rep. Marsh on Housing Week, to hear about older efforts like mobile home park purchases, and her view of the new housing laws just emerging.

The Jefferson Exchange
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
