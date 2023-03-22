Thu 9 AM | Oregon Rep. Pam Marsh gives the inside view of housing legislation

The entire Oregon Legislature is focused on housing now, with a big package of bills heading for the governor's desk and a building boom potentially following.

None of this takes Rep. Pam Marsh of Ashland by surprise. Her Rogue Valley district dealt with tight housing and a sizable homeless population for years, only to see the 2020 fires make it all worse.

We catch up with Rep. Marsh on Housing Week, to hear about older efforts like mobile home park purchases, and her view of the new housing laws just emerging.