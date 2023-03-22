© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9:40 | Housing Week: the work of making sure housing is not color-coded

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published March 22, 2023 at 10:01 AM PDT
Tight housing supply, expensive homes, and homelessness are all part of a continuum: if you've got enough money, you've probably got a home. But other factors have entered the equation over the years, like racism, and those factors linger despite efforts to vanquish them once and for all.

Oregon's Department of Housing and Community Services, OHCS, stays busy with housing issues, and figures to get busier still with the rush to build new housing picking up momentum.

Andrea Bell is the director of OHCS; she takes some time on JX's Housing Week to discuss the issue of racially-just housing and how to ensure it.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
