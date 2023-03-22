Thu 9:25 | Long-term recovery group updates home rebuilding after Jackson County fires

It took years for the housing market in Jackson County to get so tight; it got tighter by 2500 homes in a single night. The aftermath of the Almeda and South Obenchain fires is being seen to by the Jackson County Long-Term Recovery Group, among other players.

Rebuilding was already well underway when the state legislature put a new set of efforts and dollars into housing. Matthew Havniear is the Housing Recovery Director for the JCCLTRG; he talks to us about the progress of putting things back where they were before the fires.