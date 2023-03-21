Wed 9:40 | Douglas County residents file suit over soaring rents in RV park

Homes come in all shapes and sizes, and some of them move. Not just manufactured homes, either... people do live in recreational vehicles as permanent homes. And the residents of one RV park in Douglas County bristled when their rents went up steeply, more than 30%.

They more than bristled, they hired a lawyer and filed suit against Rising River RV Resort & River House in Green, near Roseburg. This is a type of suit very familiar to Troy Pickard, the Managing Attorney at the Portland Defender law firm.

He talks to us about issues facing renters generally, and the unique issues of people who live in RVs on rented land.