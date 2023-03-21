© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9:40 | Douglas County residents file suit over soaring rents in RV park

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published March 21, 2023 at 10:01 AM PDT
Homes come in all shapes and sizes, and some of them move. Not just manufactured homes, either... people do live in recreational vehicles as permanent homes. And the residents of one RV park in Douglas County bristled when their rents went up steeply, more than 30%.

They more than bristled, they hired a lawyer and filed suit against Rising River RV Resort & River House in Green, near Roseburg. This is a type of suit very familiar to Troy Pickard, the Managing Attorney at the Portland Defender law firm.

He talks to us about issues facing renters generally, and the unique issues of people who live in RVs on rented land.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California.
