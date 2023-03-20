© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 9:40 | Housing Week focuses on fire-scarred MH parks becoming resident-owned

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published March 20, 2023 at 10:01 AM PDT
talent mobile estates

Oregon was already thousands of units behind in having enough housing for all of its residents. Then the fires of September 2020 came along and destroyed thousands of units in the Rogue Valley alone, most of them low-cost units.

Talent Mobile Estates lost all but a single row of manufactured homes in the Almeda Fire, and so far only recreational vehicles have replaced the homes lost. But change is coming, with residents poised to take over ownership of the park itself.

CASA of Oregon, Community and Shelter Assistance Corporation, is a major player in the change. Erica Ledesma joins us for a Housing Week discussion of next steps.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team