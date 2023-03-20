Tue 9:40 | Housing Week focuses on fire-scarred MH parks becoming resident-owned

Oregon was already thousands of units behind in having enough housing for all of its residents. Then the fires of September 2020 came along and destroyed thousands of units in the Rogue Valley alone, most of them low-cost units.

Talent Mobile Estates lost all but a single row of manufactured homes in the Almeda Fire, and so far only recreational vehicles have replaced the homes lost. But change is coming, with residents poised to take over ownership of the park itself.

CASA of Oregon, Community and Shelter Assistance Corporation, is a major player in the change. Erica Ledesma joins us for a Housing Week discussion of next steps.