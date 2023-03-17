Mon 9:40 | Housing Week: micro shelters for Redding and more in NorCal

The ideas for addressing housing shortages and homelessness come fast and furious. The execution takes a bit longer. Redding is in the process of setting up the South Market Micro Shelter Community, a cluster of tiny houses meant to guide homeless people from the streets to permanent housing.

Eight people will get to live in the shelters and receive an array of support services along with the fixed abodes. United Way of California is the lead agency on the project, led by President and CEO Larry Olmstead. Our Housing Week project brings in the CEO for a chat about this and other housing issues in the vast North State.