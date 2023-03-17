© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 9:40 | Housing Week: micro shelters for Redding and more in NorCal

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published March 17, 2023 at 10:01 AM PDT
micro shelter community

The ideas for addressing housing shortages and homelessness come fast and furious. The execution takes a bit longer. Redding is in the process of setting up the South Market Micro Shelter Community, a cluster of tiny houses meant to guide homeless people from the streets to permanent housing.

Eight people will get to live in the shelters and receive an array of support services along with the fixed abodes. United Way of California is the lead agency on the project, led by President and CEO Larry Olmstead. Our Housing Week project brings in the CEO for a chat about this and other housing issues in the vast North State.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team