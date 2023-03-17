Mon 9:25 | Housing Week: exploring Medford's 3D-printed home plans

No matter how you build a house, it takes time and materials and money, lots of money. Or does it? Some construction techniques and materials are cheaper than others, and the low-cost end includes the newer technology of "printing" homes using 3D printing techniques on a large scale.

New Spirit Village is envisioned as a community of printed homes in West Medford. It is the brainchild of Kathryn and Barry Thalden, who have decades of experience planning and building homes. They spend some time on JX's Housing Week talking about the details of New Spirit Village.