jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 9:25 | Housing Week: exploring Medford's 3D-printed home plans

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published March 17, 2023 at 10:02 AM PDT
3d printed house

No matter how you build a house, it takes time and materials and money, lots of money. Or does it? Some construction techniques and materials are cheaper than others, and the low-cost end includes the newer technology of "printing" homes using 3D printing techniques on a large scale.

New Spirit Village is envisioned as a community of printed homes in West Medford. It is the brainchild of Kathryn and Barry Thalden, who have decades of experience planning and building homes. They spend some time on JX's Housing Week talking about the details of New Spirit Village.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
