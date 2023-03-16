© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9 AM | Beyond the snow: the week's big stories, in The Debrief

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published March 16, 2023 at 10:03 AM PDT
If he clears a background check, Shasta County will hire a new county CEO who wants to break California into pieces.

That's just one of the stories making news this week, a week in which the weather alone provided plenty of news. The City of Ashland filled two city council vacancies, and crews began planting seeds along the Klamath River, where the dams are slated to be demolished.

News Director Erik Neumann discusses these stories with JPR reporters Roman Battaglia and Jane Vaughan in the latest edition of The Debrief, joined by guest David Benda of Redding's Record-Searchlight.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
