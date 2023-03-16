Fri 9 AM | Beyond the snow: the week's big stories, in The Debrief

If he clears a background check, Shasta County will hire a new county CEO who wants to break California into pieces.

That's just one of the stories making news this week, a week in which the weather alone provided plenty of news. The City of Ashland filled two city council vacancies, and crews began planting seeds along the Klamath River, where the dams are slated to be demolished.

News Director Erik Neumann discusses these stories with JPR reporters Roman Battaglia and Jane Vaughan in the latest edition of The Debrief, joined by guest David Benda of Redding's Record-Searchlight.