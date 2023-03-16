© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9:40 | Savor focuses on biodynamic winemaking

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published March 16, 2023 at 10:01 AM PDT
savor-episode.png

Not all wines taste the same, and that's got a lot to do with grapes, and where they grow, and the winemaking process. Processes vary greatly from maker to maker, with a growing interest in organic methods.

Troon Vineyard in the Applegate Valley practices organic and regenerative methods, including Demeter Biodynamic® Certified.

What's that mean? Food stylist Will Smith, who hosts our food/drink segment, Savor, wanted to know. So the latest edition of Savor features Troon winemaker Nate Walls and Sheila Foster, Executive Director of the Demeter Alliance.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team