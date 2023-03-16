Fri 9:25 | Documenting life in pictures and words and more, in My Better Half

He's been on the Earth for a while now, but his fascination with the planet and its creatures shows no signs of abating for Matt Witt.

The Talent-based writer and photographer and hiker stays busy, well after he retired from his old day job. And Witt shares his thoughts and fascinations in the latest edition of My Better Half, with JPR's Vanessa Finney. The series focuses on people staying busy and engaged in the second half of life, which Matt Witt certainly is.