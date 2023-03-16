© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9:25 | Documenting life in pictures and words and more, in My Better Half

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published March 16, 2023 at 10:02 AM PDT
my-better-half-episode.png

He's been on the Earth for a while now, but his fascination with the planet and its creatures shows no signs of abating for Matt Witt.

The Talent-based writer and photographer and hiker stays busy, well after he retired from his old day job. And Witt shares his thoughts and fascinations in the latest edition of My Better Half, with JPR's Vanessa Finney. The series focuses on people staying busy and engaged in the second half of life, which Matt Witt certainly is.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
