Thu 9 AM | Southern Oregonians speak out about rising antisemitic incidents

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published March 15, 2023 at 10:01 AM PDT
anti semites

Americans, Jewish and not, are concerned about the rise of antisemitism in the country. Recent surveys reflect rising concerns over greater numbers of incidents, and some particularly newsworthy and deadly ones.

The Ashland City Council issued an Antisemitism Proclamation in February, and the City of Medford is being approached for a similar move, just a few months after vandals destroyed a public menorah set up for Hanukkah. We talk about the concerns and the responses with three members of Ashland's Temple Emek Shalom: Emily Simon, who chairs Ashland's Social Equity and Racial Justice Advisory Committee (SERJAC), Dana Kline, who lives in Medford, and Steven Portnoy, the president of the congregation.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
