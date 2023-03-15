© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Thu 9:40 | Choral works at SOU address climate change

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published March 15, 2023 at 10:01 AM PDT
sou chamber choir changing patterns jorgenson

One of the most common questions about climate change is "what can I do?" Here's one answer: sing.

There's plenty of art and music already out there about global warming, and an upcoming Ashland concert presents a few selections. The Southern Oregon University Chamber Choir is the group, and Changing Patterns is the title of its winter concert, coming up Sunday (March 19th).

Jerron Jorgensen is the choir director, and our guest in an exploration of the concert plans.

