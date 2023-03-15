© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Thu 9:25 | Ask your doctor if this JX interview is right for you

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published March 15, 2023 at 10:02 AM PDT
All those TV commercials about prescription drugs always end with "ask your doctor if [the drug] is right for you." And that part comes after the long litany of possible complications in ingesting said drug.

Lisa Loomer, who explores issues of health and society and more in her plays and screenplays, takes up the subject in her recent work Side Effects May Include...

Ashland New Plays Festival presents readings of the play next weekend (March 25 & 26). The playwright and ANPF Artistic Director Jackie Apodaca visit with details of the play.

