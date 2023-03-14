© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9:40 | After pandemic and fire, Rogue Food Unites stays on the job

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published March 14, 2023 at 10:01 AM PDT
The needs were different in the fall of 2020: most restaurants were closed by the pandemic, and fires had just destroyed 2500 homes in Jackson County. So Rogue Food Unites formed to address both issues: get people who make food, to make food for people burned out by the fires.

Now with the pandemic lockdowns over and homes being rebuilt, the operation has evolved. But it is still focused on getting quality food to people who are not fully equipped with the means to prepare their own. We get an update on what RFU is doing now, in a visit with Wendy Connor and Amber Ferguson, respectively the Director of Programs and Production and the President/CEO.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
