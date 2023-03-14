Wed 9:40 | After pandemic and fire, Rogue Food Unites stays on the job

The needs were different in the fall of 2020: most restaurants were closed by the pandemic, and fires had just destroyed 2500 homes in Jackson County. So Rogue Food Unites formed to address both issues: get people who make food, to make food for people burned out by the fires.

Now with the pandemic lockdowns over and homes being rebuilt, the operation has evolved. But it is still focused on getting quality food to people who are not fully equipped with the means to prepare their own. We get an update on what RFU is doing now, in a visit with Wendy Connor and Amber Ferguson, respectively the Director of Programs and Production and the President/CEO.