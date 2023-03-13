Tue 9 AM | Screening of documentary on struggling newspaper to benefit Ashland.news

Quick, name a newspaper that has won a Pulitzer Prize for journalism. The New York Times? Yep, more than anyone else. Washington Post? Absolutely. The Storm Lake Times? Yes, even if you never heard of it.

The paper serves a small community in Iowa farm country, battling big agriculture and the financial realities of our times. A 2021 documentary, Storm Lake, follows the small group of people who make the paper, fighting for its survival. A screening of the film is set for Thursday (March 16th) in Ashland, a benefit for the nonprofit Ashland.news.

We meet the film's director, Beth Levinson, in a chat with Tod Davies of the Ashland.news board.