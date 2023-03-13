© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Tue 9 AM | Screening of documentary on struggling newspaper to benefit Ashland.news

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published March 13, 2023 at 10:45 AM PDT
storm lake movie

Quick, name a newspaper that has won a Pulitzer Prize for journalism. The New York Times? Yep, more than anyone else. Washington Post? Absolutely. The Storm Lake Times? Yes, even if you never heard of it.

The paper serves a small community in Iowa farm country, battling big agriculture and the financial realities of our times. A 2021 documentary, Storm Lake, follows the small group of people who make the paper, fighting for its survival. A screening of the film is set for Thursday (March 16th) in Ashland, a benefit for the nonprofit Ashland.news.

We meet the film's director, Beth Levinson, in a chat with Tod Davies of the Ashland.news board.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
