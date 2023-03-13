© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Tue 9:25 | SOU's Queer Indigenous Gathering honors people frequently oppressed

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published March 13, 2023 at 10:32 AM PDT
sou native american studies

You can study the oppression of Native Americans and LGBTQ people separately or together, but you will certainly find some similarities. In neither case is the oppression ancient history; it continues today.

Students at Southern Oregon University take a course called Queer Indigenous Studies in the Native American Studies (NAS) program. The class culminates with the Queer Indigenous Gathering, held this evening, March 14th.

We discuss issues and the event with Brook Colley, NAS chair, and students Ellie Traherm and Raven Reyes, who is also a teaching assistant.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
