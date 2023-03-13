Tue 9:25 | SOU's Queer Indigenous Gathering honors people frequently oppressed

You can study the oppression of Native Americans and LGBTQ people separately or together, but you will certainly find some similarities. In neither case is the oppression ancient history; it continues today.

Students at Southern Oregon University take a course called Queer Indigenous Studies in the Native American Studies (NAS) program. The class culminates with the Queer Indigenous Gathering, held this evening, March 14th.

We discuss issues and the event with Brook Colley, NAS chair, and students Ellie Traherm and Raven Reyes, who is also a teaching assistant.