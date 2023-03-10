Mon 9 AM | Oregon public records custodians kick off Sunshine Week

Don't get confused by the name of Sunshine Week. It's got nothing to do with the weather, and everything to do with letting the sun shine into the business of government.

Journalists and good-government groups spend plenty of energy trying to get access to public records, because they show the carrying out of the public's business. Oregon has a Public Records Advocate to assist efforts to obtain those records.

We get a tour of the duties from PRA Todd Albert, and Deputy Public Records Advocate Yufeng Luo.