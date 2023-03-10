© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 9 AM | Oregon public records custodians kick off Sunshine Week

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published March 10, 2023 at 11:09 AM PST
Don't get confused by the name of Sunshine Week. It's got nothing to do with the weather, and everything to do with letting the sun shine into the business of government.

Journalists and good-government groups spend plenty of energy trying to get access to public records, because they show the carrying out of the public's business. Oregon has a Public Records Advocate to assist efforts to obtain those records.

We get a tour of the duties from PRA Todd Albert, and Deputy Public Records Advocate Yufeng Luo.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
