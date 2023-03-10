Mon 9:40 | DisOrient film festival returns to screens, based in Eugene

It all started with a film made in Eugene that the filmmaker had no place to show. No venue, no problem: the filmmaker started a film festival, the one we now know as the DisOrient Asian American Film Festival of Oregon, showing films long and short, fiction and non, by and about Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders.

"We Generation" is the theme for this year, the 18th DisOrient, celebrating many generations of people represented in the films. This year's festival features a couple of days of in-person showings at Eugene's Art House, but a week--March 13-19--of offerings that people can stream online.

Susan Hirata, the Programming Director for DisOrient, visits with details of the festival and some of its highlights.

