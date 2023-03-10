© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 9:40 | DisOrient film festival returns to screens, based in Eugene

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published March 10, 2023 at 10:17 AM PST
disoreient film festival of oregon

It all started with a film made in Eugene that the filmmaker had no place to show. No venue, no problem: the filmmaker started a film festival, the one we now know as the DisOrient Asian American Film Festival of Oregon, showing films long and short, fiction and non, by and about Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders.

"We Generation" is the theme for this year, the 18th DisOrient, celebrating many generations of people represented in the films. This year's festival features a couple of days of in-person showings at Eugene's Art House, but a week--March 13-19--of offerings that people can stream online.

Susan Hirata, the Programming Director for DisOrient, visits with details of the festival and some of its highlights.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team