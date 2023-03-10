© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 9:25 | Ashland Starbucks workers talk about their desire for union representation

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published March 10, 2023 at 10:47 AM PST
starbucks union

One of the biggest names in American coffee is also one of the biggest names in American union activity these days. Starbucks, which has mushroomed to more than 15,500 locations across the country, is also an employer of union workers at some of its locations (fewer than 300 so far).

Workers at the freestanding Ashland store (there are two others inside supermarkets) are considering whether to jump on the union bandwagon with Starbucks Workers United. Organizing activity is well underway, with a potential vote pending in a few weeks.

JPR's Roman Battaglia talked with workers Naia Duggan and Bart Tveskov about their reasons for wanting to join the union.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
