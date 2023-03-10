Mon 9:25 | Ashland Starbucks workers talk about their desire for union representation

One of the biggest names in American coffee is also one of the biggest names in American union activity these days. Starbucks, which has mushroomed to more than 15,500 locations across the country, is also an employer of union workers at some of its locations (fewer than 300 so far).

Workers at the freestanding Ashland store (there are two others inside supermarkets) are considering whether to jump on the union bandwagon with Starbucks Workers United. Organizing activity is well underway, with a potential vote pending in a few weeks.

JPR's Roman Battaglia talked with workers Naia Duggan and Bart Tveskov about their reasons for wanting to join the union.