Fri 9 AM | Reporting on the reporting: JPR staffers meet for The Debrief

Snow has made a fair amount of news in the region of late, but weather aside, there's been plenty to cover. Stories include Shasta County elections, and a move by county supervisors--who already ditched Dominion Voting Systems--to require all votes to be hand-counted.

That's just one of the issues in this week's edition of The Debrief, our end-of-the-week look back at the news.

News Director Erik Neumann and reporters Roman Battaglia and Jane Vaughan discuss the hot issues of the moment.