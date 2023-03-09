© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Fri 9 AM | Reporting on the reporting: JPR staffers meet for The Debrief

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published March 9, 2023 at 10:03 AM PST
the-debrief-episode.png

Snow has made a fair amount of news in the region of late, but weather aside, there's been plenty to cover. Stories include Shasta County elections, and a move by county supervisors--who already ditched Dominion Voting Systems--to require all votes to be hand-counted.

That's just one of the issues in this week's edition of The Debrief, our end-of-the-week look back at the news.

News Director Erik Neumann and reporters Roman Battaglia and Jane Vaughan discuss the hot issues of the moment.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
