The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9 AM | Attention to Oregon's alcohol issues urged on the state legislature

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published March 8, 2023 at 10:03 AM PST
oregon alcohol addiction

The big headlines about liquor thus far in 2023 concern the leadership at the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission, where the boss stepped down amidst a scandal about expensive whiskey.

The concerns of the Oregon Alcohol Policy Alliance are more related to the prevalence of alcohol abuse and the light touch of taxes on beer and wine. The money part is addressed in a bill in the Oregon House, the Alcohol Harms Reduction Act. At the moment, it's a very short bill, but one with some very big implications.

We explore those with Dr. Marv Seppala from the Alliance, a former chief medical officer at the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation.

The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California.
