Thu 9:25 | Ashland museum display features printing the old way

We take printing for granted in our time. Any computer with a halfway-decent printer can slide out sheets of paper with professional-looking text or graphics. But there are still people who do things the old way, creating art through printing--woodblock, silk screen, you name it. And the level of detail and richness of color can be staggering.

Examples are in place now at the Schneider Museum of Art at Ashland's Southern Oregon University. Pushing the Press: Contemporary Printers Redefining the Medium features the work of several artists, including Dennis McNett. He joins us to talk about the painstaking work of making prints using very old methods.