© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9 AM | Oregon money for fire-hardening homes nears a deadline

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published March 7, 2023 at 10:03 AM PST
built environment fire hardening

Housing is still a big issue in the region, two and a half years since the September 2020 fires. And simple rebuilding is not enough; there's a greater emphasis on building dwellings that will be harder for a fire to burn down.

We have talked about fire "hardening" and money available for it on previous programs. Now there is a deadline approaching for using fire hardening money made available by the State of Oregon.

Ted Zuk runs Development Services (planning) in Jackson County. He and Russ Gallegos, who used a grant to harden his home in Talent, talk about the deadline and the ways in which the money can be used.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team