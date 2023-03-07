Wed 9 AM | Oregon money for fire-hardening homes nears a deadline

Housing is still a big issue in the region, two and a half years since the September 2020 fires. And simple rebuilding is not enough; there's a greater emphasis on building dwellings that will be harder for a fire to burn down.

We have talked about fire "hardening" and money available for it on previous programs. Now there is a deadline approaching for using fire hardening money made available by the State of Oregon.

Ted Zuk runs Development Services (planning) in Jackson County. He and Russ Gallegos, who used a grant to harden his home in Talent, talk about the deadline and the ways in which the money can be used.