Wed 9:40 | Women composers of the last thousand years celebrated in Ashland concert

Maybe you can name some women composers of our time, but how far back does that knowledge extend? Despite the preponderance of white guys in the canon, women of all colors have been composing music as long as there has been music.

The vocal group In Mulieribus ("Among Women") celebrates women composers pre-1750 in its works. The group comes to Ashland for a concert on March 12th (Sunday), brought in by Anima Mundi Productions as part of its Heart of Humanity Series.

We learn about the pieces and hear some portions in a visit with Anna Song of In Mulieribus and Ethan Gans-Morse of Anima Mundi.