Tue 9 AM | US Marshals partner with Yurok Tribe to address missing and murdered indigenous people

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published March 6, 2023 at 10:03 AM PST
missing indigenous

Native American and Alaska Native groups have been trying for years to get law enforcement to focus on missing and murdered indigenous people. They are victims of violence, especially women, at rates much higher than national averages for all groups.

Political and justice figures have taken notice, and now the U.S. Marshals Service is moving into the zone, starting with the Yurok Tribe of California's North Coast. Details are still being worked out, but meetings have been going on since early this year to figure out steps to address the MMIP issue.

We hear details of the goals and the ideas floated so far, in a visit with Jessica Carter, Yurok Tribal Court Director. We also hear from Lori McPherson, Senior Policy Advisor for the Marshals Service, and USMS Northern California Chief Deputy Marshal Mark Kolc.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California.
